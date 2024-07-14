Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and London Broncos suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League stars suffered injury blows?

Warrington Wolves 30-18 Leeds Rhinos

Ned McCormack – Leeds Rhinos – hamstring

Wigan Warriors 16-12 St Helens

Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – hamstring

London Broncos 20-34 Castleford Tigers

James Meadows – London Broncos – ankle

Leigh Leopards 20-16 Huddersfield Giants

Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards – head

Joe Greenwood – Huddersfield Giants – chest

Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR

Liam Sutcliffe – Hull FC – head

Carlos Tuimavave – Hull FC – hamstring

Dean Hadley – Hull KR – head

Niall Evalds – Hull KR – groin

