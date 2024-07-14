Injury Corner: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and London Broncos suffer concerning blows

   14/07/2024

WHICH Super League stars suffered injury blows?

Warrington Wolves 30-18 Leeds Rhinos
Ned McCormack – Leeds Rhinos – hamstring

Wigan Warriors 16-12 St Helens
Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – hamstring

London Broncos 20-34 Castleford Tigers
James Meadows – London Broncos – ankle

Leigh Leopards 20-16 Huddersfield Giants
Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards – head
Joe Greenwood – Huddersfield Giants – chest

Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR
Liam Sutcliffe – Hull FC – head
Carlos Tuimavave – Hull FC – hamstring
Dean Hadley – Hull KR – head
Niall Evalds – Hull KR – groin

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast