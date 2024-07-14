Castleford Tigers set sights on Parramatta Eels centre

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have set their sights on Parramatta Eels centre Zac Cini, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Cini, who has yet to register a first-grade appearance for the Eels since joining the club ahead of the 2024 NRL season, is in the sights of the Tigers for 2025 and beyond.

The centre, who can also play at fullback and on the wing, began his career with the Wests Tigers, playing just four games over a three-year period.

Castleford currently have just one quota spot spare for 2025 following the release of Lebanon international Charbel Tasipale on compassionate grounds.

Cini stands at 6 ft 2 and weighs over 90kg, providing athleticism and versatility in the outside backs for the Tigers which has been so desperately lacking in recent seasons.

Of course, the Tigers’ first-choice centre, Sam Wood, is out for the rest of the 2024 Super League season after needing a shoulder reconstruction, whilst Corey Hall is widely expected to join Wakefield Trinity for next year.

