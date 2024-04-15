Injury Corner: Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors and St Helens suffer concerning blows

THE Challenge Cup quarter-finals took place over the weekend with Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves all putting their names in the hat for the semi-finals.

But which Super League sides suffered concerning blows?

Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards

Gareth O’Brien (calf – withdrawn before game) – Leigh Leopards

Robbie Mulhern (calf – withdrawn before game) – Leigh Leopards

Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants

Hugo Salabio (head) – Huddersfield Giants

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors

Alex Mellor (shoulder) – Castleford Tigers

Willie Isa (leg) – Wigan Warriors

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves

Curtis Sironen (elbow) – St Helens

Alex Walmsley (hamstring) – St Helens

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.