Injury Corner: Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors and St Helens suffer concerning blows

THE Challenge Cup quarter-finals took place over the weekend with Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves all putting their names in the hat for the semi-finals.
But which Super League sides suffered concerning blows?
Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards
Gareth O’Brien (calf – withdrawn before game) – Leigh Leopards
Robbie Mulhern (calf – withdrawn before game) – Leigh Leopards
Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants
Hugo Salabio (head) – Huddersfield Giants
Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors
Alex Mellor (shoulder) – Castleford Tigers
Willie Isa (leg) – Wigan Warriors
St Helens vs Warrington Wolves
Curtis Sironen (elbow) – St Helens
Alex Walmsley (hamstring) – St Helens
