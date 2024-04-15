Steve McNamara’s furious reaction to Catalans Dragons’ shock Challenge Cup exit by Huddersfield Giants

CATALANS are hurt, humiliated and embarrassed by Saturday night’s crushing home defeat to Huddersfield, according to coach Steve McNamara.

Les Dracs were dumped out of the Challenge Cup by a Jake Connor-inspired 34-6 victory just seven days after a huge home win over St Helens and McNamara was at a loss to explain his side’s lacklustre display.

“We’re very disappointed, we were beaten in every department. Huddersfield did a really good job on us, they dominated us physically, tactically, in every way,” he told League Express.

“They were smarter than us in every area and we’re embarrassed and humiliated by it on our own ground.”

In the post-match press conference McNamara bristled at a French journalist’s suggestion that some of his players had taken their foot off the gas since the previous week’s big win over Saints.

He added: “Not a chance, we’re not that kind of club. We’ve worked extremely hard over a number of years to put in back-to-back performances on a regular basis.

“We’ve got one of the most humble playing groups you will find and there is no way that any of the players got carried away with last week’s win, far from it.”

