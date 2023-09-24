Injury Corner: Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos suffer injury concerns

WELL, that’s the last round of Super League 2023’s regular season done and dusted – and what a round it proved to be!

All six fixtures kicked off on Friday night for the first time in the modern game’s history, with Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors doing battle in front of the Sky Sports cameras. After leading 10-6 at half-time, the Warriors managed to close out the game with exactly the same scoreline to confirm their first-placed finish.

Also in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield were the Catalans Dragons, who travelled to the Salford Red Devils who themselves were hunting a play-off spot. After leading 8-2 at the break, the French side just about got over the line with a 19-8 win that saw them finish second and Salford seventh.

St Helens were the third side looking for first place as they hosted Hull FC – who had nothing to play for – at the Totally Wicked Stadium. And, after taking an 8-0 lead into half-time, Saints turned the screw in the second forty minutes to eventually run out 30-12 winners.

With Leigh losing at home to Wigan, Hull KR knew that if they beat already-relegated Wakefield Trinity with a big margin that they would finish in the top four. After leading just 18-6 at half-time, it appeared as though Wakefield could thwart Willie Peters’ efforts. However, Rovers turned the screw with seven second-half tries to take home a 56-12 victory as well as fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves still had a chance of making the play-offs as they made their way to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Giants who had nothing but pride to play for in the grand scheme of things. Though Huddersfield made it hard work with Warrington leading just 12-4 at the break, the Wolves did register a 20-8 win to finish sixth and thus earn a play-off spot.

The only real dead rubber of the round was at Headingley where Leeds Rhinos took on local rivals Castleford Tigers with both sides out of relegation harm but outside the play-offs. As it turned out, it was Rohan Smith’s men that established some pride in the last game of the season with a 46-0 thrashing of the Tigers.

But, which Super League sides suffered injuries on Friday night?

Leeds Rhinos 46-0 Castleford Tigers

Tom Holroyd (knee – withdrawn before game) – Leeds Rhinos

Cameron Smith (elbow – withdrawn before game) – Leeds Rhinos

St Helens 30-12 Hull FC

Cam Scott (hamstring) – Hull FC

Will Gardiner (concussion) – Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity 12-56 Hull KR

Dean Hadley (leg – withdrawn in warm-up) – Hull KR

Jack Walker – Hull KR

Eddie Battye (concussion) – Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Leopards 6-10 Wigan Warriors

John Asiata (torn hamstring – withdrawn before game) – Leigh Leopards

Huddersfield Giants 8-20 Warrington Wolves

Matty Ashton (illness) – Warrington Wolves

