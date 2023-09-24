Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves dominate

WELL, that’s the last round of Super League 2023’s regular season done and dusted – and what a round it proved to be!

All six fixtures kicked off on Friday night for the first time in the modern game’s history, with Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors doing battle in front of the Sky Sports cameras. After leading 10-6 at half-time, the Warriors managed to close out the game with exactly the same scoreline to confirm their first-placed finish.

Also in the race for the League Leaders’ Shield were the Catalans Dragons, who travelled to the Salford Red Devils who themselves were hunting a play-off spot. After leading 8-2 at the break, the French side just about got over the line with a 19-8 win that saw them finish second and Salford seventh.

St Helens were the third side looking for first place as they hosted Hull FC – who had nothing to play for – at the Totally Wicked Stadium. And, after taking an 8-0 lead into half-time, Saints turned the screw in the second forty minutes to eventually run out 30-12 winners.

With Leigh losing at home to Wigan, Hull KR knew that if they beat already-relegated Wakefield Trinity with a big margin that they would finish in the top four. After leading just 18-6 at half-time, it appeared as though Wakefield could thwart Willie Peters’ efforts. However, Rovers turned the screw with seven second-half tries to take home a 56-12 victory as well as fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves still had a chance of making the play-offs as they made their way to the John Smith’s Stadium to take on Huddersfield Giants who had nothing but pride to play for in the grand scheme of things. Though Huddersfield made it hard work with Warrington leading just 12-4 at the break, the Wolves did register a 20-8 win to finish sixth and thus earn a play-off spot.

The only real dead rubber of the round was at Headingley where Leeds Rhinos took on local rivals Castleford Tigers with both sides out of relegation harm but outside the play-offs. As it turned out, it was Rohan Smith’s men that established some pride in the last game of the season with a 46-0 thrashing of the Tigers.

But, which stars made League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Jack Walker – Hull KR

Was irrepressible at the back for Hull KR in the thrashing of Wakefield on Friday night.

2. David Fusitu’a – Leeds Rhinos

Arguably been one of Leeds’ better players in 2023 and David Fusitu’a grabbed a hat-trick against Castleford.

3. Mark Percival – St Helens

Mark Percival was tremendous for St Helens against Hull on Friday, delivering some quality touches.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Jake Wardle has enjoyed a brilliant year with Wigan and Friday was no different against Leigh.

5. Matty Russell – Warrington Wolves

Named on the wing in the absence of Matty Ashton, Matty Russell was a constant threat for the Wolves all night on Friday.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Mikey Lewis ran Wakefield ragged on Friday night with an incredible performance, cutting Trinity apart on numerous occasions.

7. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors

Harry Smith seems to be growing game by game and the Wigan halfback enjoyed a stellar performance against Leigh.

8. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook – St Helens

With LMS’s retirement confirmed, the veteran Saints man was like a man possessed against Hull.

9. Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons

Continues to get better with age with Michael McIlorum helping to steer the ship against Salford.

10. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

Was a huge presence for Leeds in the thrashing of Castleford despite being sinbinned.

11. Matt Whitley – Catalans Dragons

Matt Whitley will be a massive loss for Catalans at the end of the season as the second-rower proved his worth in the narrow win at Salford.

12. Matty Nicholson – Warrington Wolves

Been impressive for Warrington in 2023 with Matty Nicholson getting through a mountain of work against Huddersfield.

13. Morgan Smithies – Wigan Warriors

Was physical from the first minute against a tough Leigh pack as Morgan Smithies showed just why he is so highly rated.

Substitutes

14. Jack Sinfield – Leeds Rhinos

Jack Sinfield enjoyed himself against Castleford with a try and a number of excellent touches.

15. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR

Sauaso Sue has only just come back from injury but his impact was felt for Hull KR on Friday.

16. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Another brilliant knock from Jack Welsby in the win over Hull with the fullback ending with a two-try haul.

17. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

14 tries now for the year for Matt Dufty after another in the win over Huddersfield on Friday.

