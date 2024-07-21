Injury Corner: Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards, Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League clubs suffered concerning blows?
St Helens 10-24 Warrington Wolves
Stefan Ratchford – Warrington Wolves – head
Leigh Leopards 36-6 London Broncos
Matt Davis – Leigh Leopards – head
Hull FC 24-22 Wigan Warriors
Logan Moy – Hull FC – shoulder
Brad Fash – Hull FC – neck
Castleford Tigers 24-18 Catalans Dragons
Liam Watts – Castleford Tigers – knee
Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons – knee
Paul Seguier – Catalans Dragons – head
