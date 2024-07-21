Injury Corner: Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards, Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons suffer concerning blows

   21/07/2024

WHICH Super League clubs suffered concerning blows?

St Helens 10-24 Warrington Wolves
Stefan Ratchford – Warrington Wolves – head

Leigh Leopards 36-6 London Broncos
Matt Davis – Leigh Leopards – head

Hull FC 24-22 Wigan Warriors
Logan Moy – Hull FC – shoulder
Brad Fash – Hull FC – neck

Castleford Tigers 24-18 Catalans Dragons
Liam Watts – Castleford Tigers – knee
Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons – knee
Paul Seguier – Catalans Dragons – head

