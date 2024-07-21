Counting Cards: Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and London Broncos face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait?

St Helens 10-24 Warrington Wolves

James Harrison – Warrington Wolves – shoulder charge – red card

Huddersfield Giants 16-8 Salford Red Devils

Brad Singleton – Salford Red Devils – yellow card

Leigh Leopards 36-6 London Broncos

Sadiq Adebiyi – London Broncos – late tackle – yellow card

Hull FC 24-22 Wigan Warriors

Davy Litten – Hull FC – high tackle – yellow card

Tyler Dupree – Wigan Warriors – high tackle – yellow card

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast