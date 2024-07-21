Counting Cards: Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and London Broncos face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait?
St Helens 10-24 Warrington Wolves
James Harrison – Warrington Wolves – shoulder charge – red card
Huddersfield Giants 16-8 Salford Red Devils
Brad Singleton – Salford Red Devils – yellow card
Leigh Leopards 36-6 London Broncos
Sadiq Adebiyi – London Broncos – late tackle – yellow card
Hull FC 24-22 Wigan Warriors
Davy Litten – Hull FC – high tackle – yellow card
Tyler Dupree – Wigan Warriors – high tackle – yellow card
