Injury Corner: Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards sweat over potential play-off injury issues

   22/09/2024

WHICH Super League sides suffered injuries over the weekend?

Wigan Warriors 68-0 Salford Red Devils
Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors – knee

Leigh Leopards 18-12 St Helens
John Asiata – Leigh Leopards – head
Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards – ribs
Moses Mbye – St Helens – calf
Alex Walmsley – St Helens – illness

Warrington Wolves 54-0 London Broncos
Joe Philbin – Warrington Wolves – withdrawn before game – calf

