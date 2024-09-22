Injury Corner: Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards sweat over potential play-off injury issues

WHICH Super League sides suffered injuries over the weekend?

Wigan Warriors 68-0 Salford Red Devils

Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors – knee

Leigh Leopards 18-12 St Helens

John Asiata – Leigh Leopards – head

Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards – ribs

Moses Mbye – St Helens – calf

Alex Walmsley – St Helens – illness

Warrington Wolves 54-0 London Broncos

Joe Philbin – Warrington Wolves – withdrawn before game – calf

