Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WHO makes League Express’ Super League Team of the Week from the last round of fixtures?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

Tore Salford to shreds on Thursday night.

2. Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons

A powerful end to the season for Tom Davies against Hull FC.

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Another big performance from Peta Hiku in the win over Leeds.

4. Ricky Leutele – Leigh Leopards

A massive display for Ricky Leutele against St Helens.

5. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

Another hat-trick for Matty Ashton as Warrington demolished London.

6. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Ran rings around a youthful Salford side.

7. Adam Clune – Huddersfield Giants

Wound back the years in an emphatic win over Castleford.

8. Sauaso Sue – Hull KR

A powerful performance from Sauaso Sue in the win over Leeds.

9. Matt Parcell – Hull KR

Was superb against Leeds.

10. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards

A monstrous performance against St Helens.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Junior Nsemba just keeps getting better and better.

12. Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards

Leigh will miss Kai O’Donnell greatly next season and he was fantastic against St Helens.

13. Matty Nicholson – Warrington Wolves

A two-try haul from Matty Nicholson against London.

Substitutes

14. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

An 18-point game for Josh Thewlis in Warrington’s thrashing of London.

15. Kruise Leeming – Wigan Warriors

Impressed in Wigan’s big win over Salford.

16. Sam Hewitt – Huddersfield Giants

An impressive two-try performance from Sam Hewitt in the win over Castleford.

17. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

What a performance from Robbie Mulhern against Saints.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast