Inside Tee Ritson’s unique St Helens deal following ‘multiple Super League’ offers

TEE Ritson may well have signed for Super League champions St Helens.

But it isn’t as straight forward as just that as the Barrow Raiders flyer has joined on loan for 2023 with a view to a permanent deal.

Ritson joined the club from Newcastle Thunder in 2018 and went on to score a remarkable 70 tries in 73 appearances, averaging nearly a try per game for the Raiders.

But, if things don’t work out at Saints in 2023 then Ritson has the option go back to Cumbria where he made his name.

Barrow Raiders chairman Steve Neale said: “After Tee’s fabulous season for the Raiders, we had multiple Super League clubs expressing an interest in signing him, but both Barrow Raiders and Tee think that this is the best possible deal.

“Tee had a Super League release clause, so the club were powerless to stop a move, and we wouldn’t want to get in the way of Tee’s ambition, given how much he has done for the club with his exceptional community work complimenting his on-field performances.

“The deal gives a safety net for Tee in that if he doesn’t make the Saints squad then Barrow have the option of recalling him to play for the Raiders.

“Should things work out then Saints have the option to buy out the third year of Tee’s Barrow contract, but if he fails to make the grade then he can return to us.

“We obviously wish Tee well, and we hope he makes the grade and fulfils all his dreams.

“We look forward to the rest of the rugby league world finding out what a special talent we had.”