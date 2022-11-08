What Tee Ritson said about making the move to Super League champions St Helens

TEE Ritson is unsurprisingly overjoyed to be getting a chance to play in Super League – and to do so with the reigning champions St Helens.

The flying winger has been in irrepressible form for Barrow Raiders in the past few seasons, becoming one of the most wanted stars to play outside of the top flight.

After yet another eye-catching season in the blue and white of the Cumbrian side, Ritson has been snapped up by Saints on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal.

On signing for Saints Ritson said: “This is an absolute dream come true for me. It’s always been an ambition of mine to play in the Super League, and now I have the opportunity to do so for the best team in the league. It’s an incredible feeling and I’m grateful for this opportunity.

“I’m really excited to get started and to meet everyone at the club. There’s a wealth of knowledge and experience in this team and I’m looking forward to learning from some of the best players and coaches in the world.

“I will be giving it my all. This club has a rich history and, hopefully, I can be a part of that. I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and hopefully, I can make my family, friends and fans of the club proud.”

Ritson will be Saints’ number 25 with Jon Bennison taking the number five shirt in place of Regan Grace, who has left for Racing 92 in rugby union.