Interim Leeds Rhinos coach on the cards as timescale and potential overseas hunt revealed

LEEDS RHINOS are looking for a new head coach following the axing of Rohan Smith earlier in the week.

Smith, who led the West Yorkshire club for two-and-a-half seasons, stepped down as Rhinos boss following a run of dismal results.

Now, the search is being laid out for a new head coach – and new sporting director Ian Blease is keen to look overseas, with names such as former Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur and ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs number one Jason Demetriou being linked.

“Yes, absolutely. I think that’s one area that I’m keen to explore,” Blease said.

For Blease, an interim head coach is also a possibility if it means that the Rhinos will move up the Super League ladder.

“That’s a consideration that I’ll come and get to that stage, I’ll judge it. It’s on the table.

We need to move up the table, and if that means we need to bring in coaching quickly or in the interim, I might look at that. But all I think is that we are open at the moment.”

Meanwhile, chief executive Gary Hetherington revealed that there was no immediate timescale for a new head coach.

“I’ve no doubt that there will be quite a bit of interest in the job. It’s a job that many people aspire to.

“There’s no timescale on when that will need to be completed by.”

