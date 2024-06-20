St Helens hit with serious blow as Tommy Makinson prognosis revealed by Paul Wellens

ST HELENS have been hit with a serious blow as Tommy Makinson is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Saints head coach Paul Wellens has revealed that Makinson, who will move on to pastures new at Catalans Dragons for 2025 and beyond, will be on the sidelines for over a month.

Makinson left the field in the early stages of Saints’ big win over London Broncos last weekend.

“Tommy Makinson will not be available this week, he’s got a plantar fascia issue there so he will be out for four to six weeks,” Wellens said.

“Tommy is one of, if not the best in his position. It’s another challenge we face and more adversity we need to overcome.”

