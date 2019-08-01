Into the final straight…

Title, promotion, play-off and relegation issues are coming to a head in the Kingstone Press National Conference League and results this Saturday could have a crucial bearing on end-of-season placings.
Fixtures
Saturday 3 August 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Underbank Rangers
Kells v Leigh Miners Rangers
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Rochdale Mayfield
Wath Brow Hornets v Lock Lane
West Hull v Thornhill Trojans
DIVISION ONE
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Myton Warriors
Featherstone Lions v Stanningley
Milford v Pilkington Recs
Oulton Raiders v Normanton Knights
Wigan St Patricks v Skirlaugh
York Acorn v Saddleworth Rangers
DIVISION TWO
Barrow Island v Ince Rose Bridge
Bradford Dudley Hill v Askam
Clock Face Miners v West Bowling
Crosfields v Beverley
East Leeds v Shaw Cross Sharks
Wigan St Judes v Hull Dockers
DIVISION THREE
Dewsbury Celtic v Drighlington
Eastmoor Dragons v Hensingham
Hunslet Warriors v Heworth
Leigh East v Batley Boys
Oldham St Annes v Gateshead Storm
Waterhead Warriors v Millom