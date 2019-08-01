Into the final straight…

Title, promotion, play-off and relegation issues are coming to a head in the Kingstone Press National Conference League and results this Saturday could have a crucial bearing on end-of-season placings.

Fixtures

Saturday 3 August 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Underbank Rangers

Kells v Leigh Miners Rangers

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Rochdale Mayfield

Wath Brow Hornets v Lock Lane

West Hull v Thornhill Trojans

DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Myton Warriors

Featherstone Lions v Stanningley

Milford v Pilkington Recs

Oulton Raiders v Normanton Knights

Wigan St Patricks v Skirlaugh

York Acorn v Saddleworth Rangers

DIVISION TWO

Barrow Island v Ince Rose Bridge

Bradford Dudley Hill v Askam

Clock Face Miners v West Bowling

Crosfields v Beverley

East Leeds v Shaw Cross Sharks

Wigan St Judes v Hull Dockers

DIVISION THREE

Dewsbury Celtic v Drighlington

Eastmoor Dragons v Hensingham

Hunslet Warriors v Heworth

Leigh East v Batley Boys

Oldham St Annes v Gateshead Storm

Waterhead Warriors v Millom