Super League could come calling for Knights centre Ramien

Newcastle Knights centre Jesse Ramien is set to leave the club after less than a year and Super League could be a short-term destination.

The former Cronulla Sharks star hasn’t achieved his full potential since his move to Newcastle and, after his management team concluded discussions with the club, he is now free to negotiate elsewhere.

But because the transfer deadline in the NRL has already past, he can’t play for another NRL club. So Ramien could take up an option in the Super League for the rest of the year.

“These talks were mutual and the Knights have given Ramien’s management approval to negotiate. The Knights wish him all the best,” said a statement from the Knights.

The transfer deadline here is next Friday.