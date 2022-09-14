Ireland win European Rugby League U19s Shield

Ireland remained unbeaten following two rounds of forty minute matches against hosts Italy and Serbia to win the U19s Championship Plate, at the Pasian di Prato Stadium in Udine. The games for sides finishing fifth to seventh in the qualifying competition took place last Tuesday and today (Saturday), and Ireland coach Bernard Westerman saw his side concede only one try in four games, twice beating the Italians 30-0 and Serbia 22-6 and 42-0 to round off the Plate competition.

“I’m very proud of my guys, we stuck together and regrouped after missing out on the main tournament semi finals, they showed great character on and off the pitch to overcome that disappointment,” said Westerman. “It is a testament to the guys to return home with that shield. We are looking at player development and we found some hidden gems out there in a fantastic tournament.”

In the first round of games, Ireland fullback Nathan Connell was outstanding, crossing for four tries – including a hat trick against the Serbs – and kicking eight goals in total, with spoils shared between Italy and Serbia following young Azzuri Christopher-Kyle De Meyer’s touchline conversion which denied Serbia what would have been their first victory in the tournament.

In Round two, Ireland overcame a dogged Italian side with captain James Downes leading the charge and Louix Gorman instrumental in steering play. Italy’s wingmen Davide Saita and Fabia Dianti both showed great pace but a wall of green prevented them from capitalising on their downfield breaks.

Serbia finally did earn their inaugural win, beating Italy 12-4 in a bruising encounter. Saita was again impressive although a foot in touch denied him an early try but he was successful later as he took Filippo Bertossi’s looping pass to score in the corner. But Serbia’s robust defence and ability to capitalise on Italy’s errors proved the difference with Dragan Kokanovic and Vlado Jankovic crossing.

With the Shield already in the bag, Westerman rotated his team for their final encounter with Serbia. Gorman’s hat trick capped an impressive tournament for the Hull KR Academy product whilst Connell ended another fine performance with a brace of tries and seven more goals.

EUROPEAN RUGBY LEAGUE U19S CHAMPIONSHIPS – SHIELD

Round 1 : Tuesday, 3rd September

Ireland 30 : Nathan Connell 1, Ryan Walsh 2, David Downey 3, Kevin Downey 4, Scott Bradley 5, Jack Crampton 6, Louix Gorman 7, Sam Campbell 8, Xanda Ryecroft 9, Jamie Gill 10, Tadhg Dowdall 11, Matthew Henry 12, James Downes 13. Interchanges: Patrick Stapleton 14, Kyle Stacey 15, Rory Lynch 16, Sean Treacy 17. Tries: Sam Campbell (5), Tadhg Dowdall (8), Nathan Connell (19), Ryan Walsh (23), Scott Bradley (27) : Goals: Nathan Connell 5/5

Italy 0 : Carlo Nicolai De Meyer 1, Mattia Ferroni 2, Tommaso Zuliani 3, Nicolo Mazzotta 4, Davide Saita 5, Christopher Nicolai De Meyer 6, Filippo Bertossi 7, Raoul Coss 8, Filippo Andrea Trivellin 9, Alessandro Almasio 10, Sebastiano Binutti 11, Danilo Carrabetta 12, Marco Caffu 13. Interchanges: Gabriele Brullo 14, Davide Cantore 15, Giulio Corallo 16, Erman Luigi La Rocca 17.

Referee: Jostein Ryan (Norway)

Italy 10 : Carlo Nicolai De Meyer 1, Mattia Ferroni 2, Tommaso Zuliani 3, Nicolo Mazzotta 4, Davide Saita 5, Christopher Kyle De Meyer 6, Filippo Bertossi 7, Raoul Coss 8, Filippo Andrea Trivellin 9, Alessandro Almasio 10, Sebastiano Binutti 11, Danilo Carrabetta 12, Marco Caffu 13. Interchanges: Gabriele Brullo 14, Davide Cantore 15, Giulio Corallo 16, Erman Luigi La Rocca 17. : Tries: Christopher-Kyle De Meyer (21), Mattia Ferroni (39) : Goals: Christopher-Kyle De Meyer 1/2

Serbia 10 : Luka Stosic 1, Jovan Loncar 2, Uros Ilic 3, Dragan Kokanovic 4, Aleksa Zivojinovic 5, Andrej Susak 6, Lazar Stamenkovic 7, Aleksandar Uros Stojanovic 8, Vlado Jankovic 9, Djordje Krnjeta 10, Starhinja Stoiljkovic 11, Luka Ilic 12, Enis Bibic 13. Interchanges: Stefan Milenkovic 17, Veljko Djordjevic 15, Filip Samardzic 15, Darko Samardzic 16. Tries: Djordje Krnjeta (9), Vlado Jankovic (21) : Goals: Starhinja Stoiljkovic 1/3

Referee: Aaryn Golding Belafonte (England)

Serbia 6 : Luka Stosic 1, Jovan Loncar 2, Uros Ilic 3, Dragan Kokanovic 4, Aleksa Zivojinovic 5, Andrej Susak 6, Lazar Stamenkovic 7, Aleksandar Uros Stojanovic 8, Vlado Jankovic 9, Djordje Krnjeta 10, Starhinja Stoiljkovic 11, Luka Ilic 12, Enis Bibic 13. Interchanges: Stefan Milenkovic 17, Veljko Djordjevic 15, Filip Samardzic 15, Darko Samardzic 16. Tries: Dragan Kokanovic (32) : Goals: Dragan Kokanovic 1/1

Ireland 22 : Nathan Connell 1, Ryan Walsh 2, David Downey 3, Tadgh Downdall 11, Scott Bradley 5, Jack Crampton 6, Louix Gorman 7, Odrhan Brannigan 8, Xanda Ryecroft 9, Jamie Gill 10, Ned Conroy 18, Matthew Henry 12, James Downes 13. Interchanges: Patrick Stapleton 14, Kyle Stacey 15, Rory Lynch 16, Sean Treacy 17. Tries: Nathan Connell (10, 18, 40) Jamie Gill (24) : Goals: Nathan Connell 3/4

Round 2 : Saturday 10th September

Italy 0 : Carlo Nicolai De Meyer 1, Fabia Dianti 2, Mattia Ferroni 3, Nicolo Mazzotta 4, Davide Saita 5, Simone Moresco 6, Filippo Bertossi 7, Raoul Coss 8, Erman Luigi La Rocca 9, Davide Cantore 10, Sebastiano Binutti 11, Danilo Carrabetta 12, Marco Caffu 13. Interchanges: Gabriele Brullo 14, Emillio Stracquadanio 15, Tommaso Zuliani 16, Filippo Andrea Trivellin 17.

Ireland 30 : Nathan Connell 1, Ryan Walsh 2, David Downey 3, Kevin Downey 4, Scott Bradley 5, Jack Crampton 6, Louix Gorman 7, Sam Campbell 8, Xanda Ryecroft 9, Jamie Gill 10, Tadhg Dowdall 11, Matthew Henry 12, James Downes 13. Interchanges: Odhran Branningan 14, Patrick Stapleton 15, Rory Lynch 16, Liam Hayes 17. Tries: Jack Crampton (3), Nathan Connell (6), Sam Campbell (10), Matthew Henry (22, 40), David Downey (30) : Goals: Nathan Connell 3/3

Referee: Enzo Peyre (France)

Serbia 12 : Luka Stosic 1, Anastas Nesic 2, Luka Ilic 3, Dragan Kokanovic 4, Aleksa Zivojinovic 5, Lazar Stamenkovic 6, Andrej Susak 7, Aleksandar Uros Stojanovic 8, Vlado Jankovic 9, Djordje Krnjeta 10, Starhinja Stoiljkovic 11, Filip Samardzic 12, Enis Bibic 13. Interchanges: Marko Milicevic 14, Veljko Djordjevic 15, Luka Trifunovic 16, Aleksandar Marinkovic 17 : Tries: Dragan Kokanovic (10), Vlado Jankovic (34) : Goals: Starhinja Stoiljkovic 2/2

Italy 4 : Carlo Nicolai De Meyer 1, Fabia Dianti 2, Mattia Ferroni 3, Nicolo Mazzotta 4, Davide Saita 5, Simone Moresco 6, Filippo Bertossi 7, Raoul Coss 8, Erman Luigi La Rocca 9, Davide Cantore 10, Sebastiano Binutti 11, Danilo Carrabetta 12, Marco Caffu 13. Interchanges: Gabriele Brullo 14, Emillio Stracquadanio 15, Tommaso Zuliani 16, Filippo Andrea Trivellin 17. Tries: Davide Saita (23) : Goals: Carlo Nicolai De Meyer 0/1

Referee: Matthew Lynn (England)

Ireland 42 : Nathan Connell 1, Ryan Walsh 2, Sean Treacy 4, Louix Gorman 7, Scott Bradley 5, Jack Crampton 6, Connor Colman 25, Odhran Brannigan 14, Rory Lynch 16, Kyle Stacey 16, Ned Conroy 20, Liam Hayes 17, David Downey 3. Interchanges: Jamie Gill 10, Patrick Stapleton 15, Sam Campbell 8, Xanda Rycroft 9 : Tries: David Downey (5), Louix Gorman (7, 21, 24) Jamie Gill (27), Nathan Connell (37, 39) : Goals: Nathan Connell 7/7

Serbia 0 : Luka Stosic 1, Jovan Loncar 2, Ognjen Djordevic 3, Uros Ilic 4, Darko Samardzic 5, Dragan Kokanovic 17, , Andrej Susak 7, Veljko Djordjevic 8, Stefan Milenkovic 9, Marko Milicevic 10, Luka Illic 11, Starhinja Stolijkovic 12, Enis Bibic 13. Interchanges: Lazar Stamenkovic 14, Djordje Krnjeta 20, Vlado Jankovic 14, Aleksander Uros Stojanovic 15

Referee: Rob Apsee (Wales)