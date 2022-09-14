Red Sharks to face Boulevard Bulls in Jamaica Grand Final

Defending champions Duhaney Park Red Sharks face Washington Boulevard Bulls, who are in their first decider, in the Jamaica Rugby League National Club Championship Grand Final on Saturday, September 17 at the University of West Indies Mona Bowl (kick off 4pm, local time).

The Bulls, who joined the NCC in 2017, beat Jamaica Defence force Warriors 24-18 in their semi final, whilst the Red Sharks qualified for their sixth straight championship tie – and 14th in the last 16 years – by beating West Kingston Hyenas, 54-6. The Warriors and Hyenas meet as part of a Grand Final double-header to contest third place (kick off 2pm, local time).

Bulls Head Coach Derone Davis said of the reaching the final: “Our first half was poor but we got it together in the second 40. Our forwards are usually our strength and they gave us momentum, but our back line really stood up, especially defensively. Overall, I am proud of the team. For the finals we hope we can put together a more complete performance as we will have to be at our best to challenge the champions.”

Adrian Brown with two tries and two goals led the way for Duhaney in their triumph. “The semis was about getting our combinations right as we are still looking for the perfect game,” said head coach Roy Calvert. “The finals will be exciting, we are going for victory and are confident of achieving it but know we need to play a certain way to win. Bulls are a good team and have been on our heels all season.”