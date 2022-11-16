IRL wash hands of Victor Radley-James Bentley incident as RFL and NRL investigate

THE International Rugby League has washed its hands of the Victor Radley-James Bentley incident with the ball firmly now in the court of the RFL and NRL to investigate.

NRL officials have reportedly approached the RFL last night Tuesday evening (AEDT) in a bid to clear up claims that Radley and Bentley were involved in an alleged punch-up at the England team hotel.

It was alleged by the Sydney Morning Herald that Bentley had allegedly confronted England boss Shaun Wane before turning his attention to Radley, who allegedly headbutted the Leeds Rhinos star.

Radley’s Sydney Roosters teammate Joey Manu, however, has defended the ‘Inflictor’.

“I saw the headlines and stuff like that,” Manu told the Daily Telegraph.

“Victor is a good guy so I don’t think he would start something that he doesn’t need to. He is a passionate guy. So if something is not being done right or crossing the line, he is going to stand up for his mate or someone he really likes.”

That being said, IRL boss Troy Grant has revealed that because England’s World Cup tournament had ended when the incident happened, it is no longer under his governing body’s jurisdiction.