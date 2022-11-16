Leigh Leopards explain decision for rebrand from Centurions with Wigan Warriors rivalry playing key role

LEIGH Leopards have explained the decision to rebrand from the Centurions ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

The club, led by owner Derek Beaumont, has incorporated a number of major changes going forward – the main one, of course, being the adoption of a new name instead of Centurions.

As well as the adoption of the ‘Leopards’, Leigh also announced ten new signings on the same day with the likes of Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele penning deals at the Leigh Sports Village.

However, in a bid to explain the reasoning behind the change in brand, the club sent out a statement on Twitter.

The club said in a statement: “As we moved forward to Super League status, the submission of our application would always have an element of comparison with our borough rivals Wigan…

“Two teams with over 100 years history, in the same borough, both wearing cherry & white hoops, both crests depicting gladiator style icons with a fighting spirit.

“To give ourselves an opportunity to forge a unique identity, a rebrand was decided to allow us to build a new look, new vision and evolve into a club everyone can identify.

“The decision to move the look of the brand forward, whilst still respecting our history, has been a well planned, well thought through process.

“We hope you’ll agree, the club badge now stands out from the crowd and gives our club a distinct and unique identity that cannot be mistaken.”

The club badge definitely does stand out in Super League and it’s definitely a bold move. As they say, however, fortune does favour the brave.