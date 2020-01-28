Israel Folau registration should have been refused, says Wakefield CEO Michael Carter

Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter has hit out at the RFL’s decision to sanction Catalans’ move for controversial Australian star Israel Folau – saying his ‘abhorrent’ views are not welcome in rugby league.

Trinity are the first team to host Catalans this season when the French side visit West Yorkshire next weekend. It is unclear whether Folau will play that game after signing a one-year deal, but Carter is furious that Folau has even been registered.

Carter also questioned whether Super League has turned into a ‘catch-all safety net’ for sportsmen that have been informed they will not be allowed to play in other codes and competitions.

He said: “Personally, I do not think his signing should have been entertained whatsoever. There are many moral arguments saying he should be banned from every other sport, and I worry if Super League is now becoming a catch-all safety net for people who aren’t welcome elsewhere. His views are abhorrent in a modern world. His registration should have been refused – that is our club’s position on it. We have no time for the views he shares.”

Trinity are also going to engage with LGBTQ+ communities in the run-up to next week’s game. Wigan have already announced that their round six game against the Dragons at the DW Stadium will be Pride Day in support of the LGBTQ+ community.