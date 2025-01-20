Italian international Luke Polselli makes UK move

LONDON BRONCOS have announced the signing of Italian international Luke Polselli.

A versatile back who can play centre, half back or full-back the 26-year-old has joined up with Mike Eccles squad and, pending a vis,a will be available for selection for the opening game of the season in the Challenge Cup against Goole Vikings.

Born in Sydney, Polselli has played all of his club rugby in Australia and most recently with Sunshine Coast in the Queensland Cup Competition.

He has played almost 100 second-grade appearances in both the New South Wales Cup and Queensland Cup – representing Newtown Jets, Mackay Cutters and the Sunshine Coast Falcons. Spending the last four seasons with the Falcons, he scored seven tries in 21 appearances in 2024.

Speaking on the move Polselli said: “I’ve heard a lot about this club and I’m really excited to get down there and start ripping in with the lads.

“I like where the club is heading and I’d love to be part of it this season.”

Polselli becomes the latest Australian born Italian international to play for the club in recent years following in the footsteps of Dean Parata, Ethan Natoli and Jack Campagnolo.