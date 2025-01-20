Ex-Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker reveals how Sheffield Eagles move came about after “rough 12 weeks”

FORMER Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos star Jack Walker has revealed how his move to Sheffield Eagles came about after a “rough 12 weeks” of training on his own.

Walker was cast aside by Hull at the end of the 2024 Super League season, leaving the fullback with little time to find a new club – particularly in the top flight.

However, after three months of patiently waiting for a club to contact him, and following a number of updates on his own TikTok and YouTube account, Walker has signed for Sheffield on a rolling monthly contract.

Now he has explained how it came about.

“I’m buzzing, it’s been a rough 12 weeks training by myself with no club and not knowing what is happening,” Walker said.

“I probably (heard) a couple of weeks ago, he (Craig Lingard) just let me know. It was this and another club but Sheffield are a top-four team and why wouldn’t I want to go and compete so yeah, I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going. I came down and trained on Wednesday and all the boys are sound.”

Walker also referenced what he can bring to the Eagles.

“I just kind of take it as it comes really going game by game,” Walker continued.

“I didn’t play that many games when I was with Bradford so I’m just looking to get going and take it game by game.

“I always bring loads of energy and 100% no matter what. I’ve got that winning mindset, we’ve got a really good set of lads and everyone wants to compete.”