“It’s horrendous…it’s probably the worst injury I’ve had” – Huddersfield Giants signing George King long-term injury amidst Super League season admission

AS a new signing, the worst thing that can potentially happen is to get injured before a ball has even been kicked.

For new Huddersfield Giants recruit, George King, that is exactly what occurred almost a month ago whilst training with his new side.

Suffering a fractured and dislocated ankle, King was rushed into immediate, major surgery with a long road of rehabilitation ahead of him.

In what was just his third training session with the Giants, the 29-year-old now faces the reality of missing the start of the Super League season with his new side.

“I planted my foot in the ground and it has just extended outwards, it was horrendous,” King told League Express.

“It’s probably the worst injury I’ve had even though I had an abductor and hernia injury last year.

“The recovery is 16-20 weeks so I’ve done three weeks so far. It’s gutting having just moved to the club.”

So what does King’s rehab look like between now and the start of his Huddersfield career on the field?

“It’s pretty much about getting strength in areas where I’ve been bed bound. I was bed bound to get away from any infection.

“It’s about trying to stimulate and keeping as much strength as possible in other areas of your body whilst your injury heals.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast