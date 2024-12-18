Tommy Makinson reveals reasoning behind St Helens exit and move to Catalans Dragons

WHEN you think of St Helens, you think of Tommy Makinson.

Part of the furniture for well over a decade, the fleet-footed winger has swapped Merseyside for the south of France ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

In doing so, Makinson left behind the club where he won won five Super League titles, a World Club Challenge, a Challenge Cup and four League Leaders’ Shields.

The 33-year-old registered almost 350 appearances for Saints in a period of 14 seasons, registering just over 1,400 points for the club.

However, he will run out in the Dragons’ colours in 2025, with Makinson explaining his decision to both leave Saints and to make the move to France.

“I played for St Helens all my life but I wanted to challenge myself and come over here so why not play for Catalans Dragons when they have such a rich history?” Makinson explained.

”I’ve always wanted to test myself in a different country and I never wanted to play for another Super League club, bar Catalans. That opportunity came around, I could have stayed at St Helens, but I wanted to come and play for Catalans for a few years.

“I played there a long time. I feel that there were some people disappointed but a great amount were really excited for me as well because Catalans is a huge club.”

Makinson replaces Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone, with the former joining Hull KR and the latter returning to Wakefield Trinity.

