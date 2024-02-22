“It’s like football in some ways” – Rohan Smith reacts to Leeds Rhinos defeat against Hull KR and reflects on two yellow cards

LEEDS RHINOS went down 22-12 away at Hull KR tonight at Craven Park.

The Rhinos were leading 6-0 until the half-hour before two yellow cards to James Donaldson and Sam Lisone meant it was a bridge too far for Rohan Smith’s men in the end.

Smith himself was interviewed by the Sky Sports cameras and the Leeds boss praised the toughness of the game, but took up umbrage with playacting once more and questioned the yellow card handed to Lisone.

“It was a great hard game, I was proud of the way we defended. We got beat to some scraps and a ball that bounced off the post and a last pass that went forward,” Smith said.

“The yellow cards are the way game is now, anyone feels contact and they make it look worse than it is. It’s like football in some ways.

“It’s a high tackle, we knew it was a penalty but as a coach is that a yellow card? We talk about a duty of care of players, but we are asking 12 men to do the job of 13. I’m not sure about that one.”

Smith also hailed Brodie Croft for his assist for Ash Handley’s try, with the halfback kicking crossfield inside his own 20-metre area, whilst youngster Alfie Edgell also came in for praise after stepping in for the ill Lachlan Miller at the last minute.

“The bravery of Brodie Croft there to kick the ball when it’s not something he’s done before was great.

“He still nailed it despite Hull KR knowing that the kick was coming and Alfie Edgell was outstanding as well.

“We weren’t sure if he would be fit to play but for a young man to do that in front of that crowd on this surface that was losing its way all the time, under pressure against a tough, physical hard team, that showed great character.”

Smith also gave an update on Mikolaj Oledzki, who missed tonight’s game through injury.

“It’s an interestig injury, it’s nothing serious but it’s an unusual situation. He has a chance of playing next week but we will see.”

