Player ratings as Hull KR overcome Leeds Rhinos in Super League affair

HULL KR withstood a strong Leeds Rhinos effort to register a 22-12 win over their Super League rivals, with three more yellow cards being shown.

Leeds were forced into an early change with Lachlan Miller taking ill before kick-off so youngster Alfie Edgell came in at fullback.

However, after Ash Handley caught Peta Hiku’s pocket from a kick, the latter was sinbinned for a professional foul after just six minutes.

The Rhinos took advantage of the extra man with Harry Newman crashing over five minutes later to break the deadlock. Rhyse Martin converted for a 6-0 lead.

Both sides traded big hits and errors before Rovers finally levelled proceedings just after the half-hour mark when Sauaso Sue dotted down a brilliant Jez Litten grubber. Litten converted to make it 6-6.

Edgell’s error from a Mikey Lewis bomb laid the platform for Leeds to go down to 12 men when James Donaldson hit Oliver Gildart round the head on the half-time whistle. Litten added the penalty to put KR into an 8-6 lead at the break.

Ryan Hall extended Rovers’ lead on 46 minutes with Gildart doing brilliantly well to scoop a pass to the winger following a loose ball. Litten converted expertly from out wide to make it 14-6.

Back came the Rhinos though with one of the tries of the season as Brodie Croft’s pinpoint kick in his own 20-metre area fell straight into Handley’s arms, with the Leeds winger running 80 metres for a scintillating score. Martin converted to bring the visitors back to within two at 14-12 as the hour approached.

The Rhinos were cut down to 12 men once more with 14 minutes remaining when Sam Lisone was yellow carded for a high tackle on Elliot Minchella. Litten gladly added another two points for a 16-12 lead.

And Rovers duly exploited the extra man once more with Hiku racing on to a pinpoint Tyrone May kick through. Litten extended the hosts’ lead to 22-12 and settle the game.

Hull KR

1 Peta Hiku – 6

2 Niall Evalds – 7

3 Tom Opacic – 6

4 Oliver Gildart – 7

5 Ryan Hall- 8

27 Tyrone May – 8

7 Mikey Lewis – 7

16 Jai Whitbread – 8

9 Jez Litten – 9

10 George King – 6

20 Kelepi Tanginoa – 7

12 James Batchelor – 7

13 Elliot Minchella – 8

Substitutes

8 Sauaso Sue – 7

17 Matty Storton – 7

19 Yusuf Aydin –

21 Corey Hall – 5

Tries: Sue (32), Hall (46), Hiku (71)

Goals: Litten 4/4

Sinbin: Hiku (6) – professional foul

Leeds Rhinos

29 Alfie Edgell – 7

24 Luis Roberts – 5

3 Harry Newman – 5

4 Paul Momirovski – 5

5 Ash Handley – 9

6 Brodie Croft – 7

7 Matt Frawley – 6

17 Justin Sangare – 7

9 Andy Ackers – 6

18 Mickael Goudemand – 6

11 James Bentley – 6

12 Rhyse Martin – 6

13 Cameron Smith – 7

Substitutes

14 Jarrod O’Connor – 5

15 Sam Lisone – 4

23 Leon Ruan – 5

25 James Donaldson – 4

Tries: Newman (11), Handley (56)

Goals: Martin 2/2

Sinbin: Donaldson (40) – high tackle

Lisone (66) – high tackle

