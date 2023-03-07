“It’s no secret that I want to have a crack at Super League” – Championship boss would “definitely have the chat” about Castleford Tigers job

IF there is one news headline that has dominated rugby league in the past two days then it is who will be the next head coach of Castleford Tigers.

A number of names have been bandied about with former Hull KR boss Justin Morgan currently the frontrunner according to Super League sponsors, Betfred.

Other names such as current Castleford interim boss Andy Last, former Tigers hooker Andrew Henderson as well as ex-London Broncos boss Danny Ward have been mentioned.

However, one man who was included in the Betfred odds as a 16/1 outsider is Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard, who worked wonders on a shoestring budget in 2022, guiding the Bulldogs into the Championship Million Pound Game and beating Featherstone Rovers in the process.

When asked by League Express if it would be a position he would be interested in, Lingard responded: “If they wanted to speak to me about the position, I’d definitely have the chat,” Lingard told League Express.

“It’s no secret that I want to have a crack at Super League eventually and opportunities don’t come around too often.”

Lingard, of course, is one of the highest-rated coaches outside of the top flight having masterminded an incredible upturn in form of Batley since taking over.