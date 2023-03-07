Ex-Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford reportedly eyeing up major coaching move

FORMER Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford is reportedly eyeing up a major coaching move.

That’s according to Australian journalist The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has claimed that Radford, who left the Tigers on Monday by mutual agreement, is eyeing up a big move to the NRL as an assistant coach.

The two-time Challenge Cup winner with Hull FC is being linked with the Cronulla Sharks where he has a good relationship with current head coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

However, The Mole has reported that the Sharks currently have “two astute assistant coaches in Steve Price and Josh Hannay and another rising coach in Daniel Holdsworth waiting in the wings.”

That will leave Radford reportedly spending “the next few months sending his resume to other NRL clubs hoping for a start.”

The 43-year-old left the The Jungle just over a year after taking the reins following the exit of Daryl Powell to Warrington Wolves.

Radford narrowly missed out on guiding Castleford to the Super League play-offs in 2022, but the West Yorkshire side started the 2023 season dreadfully, losing all three of their opening matches.

Radford was also assistant coach to Matt Parish with Samoa during the Rugby League World Cup, helping the Pacific Island nation reach the final of the World Cup for the first time.