Jack Broadbent outlines why he left Leeds Rhinos for Castleford Tigers as he explains why decision was “100%” the right one

JACK BROADBENT has arguably been one of very few shining lights for the Castleford Tigers in 2023 so far.

With four losses in four games to kick off the Super League season, the Tigers welcome Broadbent’s former club Leeds Rhinos to The Jungle tomorrow night.

For Broadbent, the playing group is one that isn’t acting like they are second bottom of the Super League table.

“We are trying to win our first game of the season, we currently have no points and it can get to you,” Broadbent said.

“As a player you can feel the pressure and the higher the pressure the more we feel it. I don’t feel like we are a team at the bottom of the table but we need the confidence to believe in ourselves. All it takes is one result and your minds are changed really.

“I just don’t feel like we are there at the bottom. We need to go and show that in the result. We can do all the talking we want, we need to get a win.

“As I look around the changing rooms, we are not trying to get the results on our own, we have players that have a lot of experience.”

Despite losing four from four, Broadbent stands by his decision to leave Leeds for Castleford.

“100% (it was the right decision). I spoke about coming out of my comfort zone, finding the new environment and this one has really benefitted me personally as well as giving the game time that I need. 100% I back my decision to come here.

“When I came into training, I wanted to put my foot down and put my marker down and train harder. I feel like it was the next step that I needed.”

Going up against his former side is something that Broadbent believes will be “strange” but there are no hard feelings between him and current Leeds boss Rohan Smith.

“Rohan went his way the news was probably already out that I was already signing elsewhere which could have been a factor. It was one of those things and I wasn’t in the best form so I couldn’t really argue.

“I’m really good friends with a lot of the players, it is strange. Luckily, I’m not too much of a Leeds fan so it’s not like I’m playing against the club that I support.

“Quite possibly (I have a point to prove), I want to play well against my old club. I want to show everybody what I can do every week. I will focus on it as very other game.”