Ex-Hull KR and Super League prop Willie Mason claims city “is the worst place in the f*****g world”

WILLIE MASON certainly doesn’t hold back in his respective opinions on a number of matters.

Mason, who joined Hull KR in 2011, played just six games in Super League for the Robins before returning to the competition with Catalans Dragons years later.

And, it’s fair to say that the former Australian international is not a fan of the city of Hull.

“I made the mistake when I first left North Queensland. I signed for fu**ing Hull (KR), which is the worst place in the f*****g world,” Mason said on the Hello Sports podcast.

“I do love the f*****g Hull people, but I was like, mate, I didn’t sign up for this s**t.

“Because I’d done the Kangaroos tours from 2000 to 2005, I thought Hull was in f*****g Leeds. Leeds is f*****g awesome.”