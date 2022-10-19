Jack Walker’s new club confirmed as he exits Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS Rhinos star Jack Walker has found a new club – and it might come as a surprise to some!

The 23-year-old arrives at Odsal Stadium with the Bradford Bulls from Grand Finalists Leeds Rhinos on a one-year deal.

Walker came through the Academy ranks at the Rhinos and made his senior bow in 2017, going on to start at full-back in their 2017 Grand Final victory over Castleford Tigers. He has since gone on to make over 80 appearances in the sport’s top tier for Leeds and Hull FC – where he enjoyed a loan spell at the end of the 2022 season.

Having also featured for England Knights, Walker has spoken of his excitement to sign for Bradford

“I’m delighted to sign for Bradford, it’s been going on a while and I’m buzzing to get it over the line and get my future sorted, it’s a new challenge for myself and one that I’m looking forward to”, said Walker, who is available for sponsorship.

“I know a lot of lads at the club personally, such as Jordan (Lilley) and that was one of the factors in signing for Bradford, they also showed the faith in me to take me on after my injuries in the last few years.

“The club’s going in the right direction, and I want to be a part of that, it’s a great club to sign for and when I’ve spoken to Mark (Dunning) it made my mind up, this is the club I want to play for.

“I’m looking forward to working with Mark, he wants to stamp his own culture on this club and with the players he’s bringing in, it caught my eye and made me want to be a part of this club.

“I’ve got plenty of Super League experience in my time at Leeds and Hull, so I believe I can bring that know how to Bradford and impress the fans with how I play, Mark wants to give me the freedom when I play.

“In the past, I’ve been on the opposite end of the Bradford fans, so it will be good to have them cheering my name and I want to give my all for this club, it’s a proud moment for me.

“If I was to give a message to the fans, it would be that I can’t wait to get going and playing in front of the fans, they’re some of the best around and I want to help in putting a smile on their faces and getting the club back into Super League, where this club belongs.”

Head coach Mark Dunning has hailed Walker’s capture as a significant coup for the club – insisting the full-back ticks all the boxes ahead of 2023.

“I am really delighted, it is a deal we have been trying to do for a few months, we identified Jack a long time ago he and knew he would add to our group so I am delighted we have got the deal done,” said Dunning, who is sponsored by Crystal Clear Bi-Folds.

“He will bring experience, quality and a real calmness. The biggest thing I can say is he is 100% fully committed and really excited to get into pre-season and meet the boys and the energy his signing will bring will lift the group.

“It is a good sign that the club can attract a player of Jack’s calibre. I’ve had a number of meetings with Jack and he is excited by the project here, he has 100% bought into what we are trying to do.

“Jack is Super League quality there is no doubt about that, he has the desire to play Super League again and now his number one preference is to do that in a Bradford Bulls shirt so he ticks all the boxes in that regard.

“There are a number of plates spinning at the moment like Jack, hopefully more will fall into place soon. The supporters have been really patient and have been wanting a signing like this, this is the first part of hopefully a few more deals like this to come.”