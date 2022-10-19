Where Leeds Rhinos could search for a new Super League signing

LEEDS Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith has already gone about his business for 2023 quietly and quickly.

The likes of Toulouse Olympique prop Justin Sangare, Wigan Warriors man James McDonnell and Batley Bulldogs and Doncaster stars Luke Hooley and Leon Ruan have all made the move to Headingley ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Castleford Tigers winger Derrell Olpherts also looks set to join Leeds, but the Rhinos still have a quota spot available following the departure of Bodene Thompson.

Currently, the Rhinos have six overseas men on their quota: David Fusitua, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Matt Prior, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano.

One man who could well be on the move to Headingley is Leigh Centurions star Nene MacDonald whose link to Leeds refuses to go away.

After a number of impressive performances for the Centurions in 2022, it’s no surprise that MacDonald has been attracting interest from other top flight sides in the UK and if his form in the World Cup continues, NRL clubs could potentially come sniffing.

Huddersfield Giants centre Ricky Leutele also continues to be linked with a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium with those such as Kevin Naiqama and Esan Marsters joining to take the centre spots in 2023.

Centre is perhaps an area where the Rhinos need to strengthen considering the departure of Liam Sutcliffe to Hull FC and the likely exit of Zak Hardaker and one of either MacDonald and Leutele would certainly plug that gap.

Hardaker had previously been confirmed as entering into talks with the Rhinos with head coach Rohan Smith revealing talks had taken place before the end of the season.

However, nothing has since come of those talks with the 31-year-old being linked with a Super League rival.

Leeds and Smith are determined to build on the Grand Final appearance of 2022 but it still remains a mystery who their new name could be.