Jackson Hastings not ready to say Salford goodbye

Jackson Hastings could make his final Salford appearance on Thursday.

But he insists he won’t let that thought cross his mind as he aims to keep the Red Devils on track for Old Trafford.

Defeat to Castleford in the play-offs this week would bring the curtain down on Hastings’ 18-month stay with Salford. They were narrowly beaten by his future club Wigan on Friday, meaning the Red Devils must now win successive games to reach the Grand Final for the first time.

Hastings said that if he concerns himself with the fact that this could be his last game for Salford, his performance would suffer.

“If I start thinking like that, I’ll play like that,” he said.

“I’ll be tentative and nervous. I can’t control that. What I’ve got to do is help my team-mates as much as possible. Just because we lost here doesn’t mean we’re done, by any stretch of the imagination.”