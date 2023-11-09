Jacob Miller to Wakefield Trinity rumour addressed as Daryl Powell gives latest on Lee Kershaw future and new signings

NEW Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has gone about changing the West Yorkshire club’s roster.

The likes of Mathieu Cozza, Iain Thornley and Jermaine McGillvary have all signed on the dotted line whilst those such as Kelepi Tanginoa, Jai Whitbread and Sam Eseh have departed.

One man who has been linked with a move away from Belle Vue has been winger Lee Kershaw, but Powell confirmed that the club is still in the talks with the flyer as well as confirming that more signings are to come.

“We are still in discussion internally where we go with that one. Lee, we are still discussing,” Powell told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We are looking for a young half, that is the priority. We haven’t got depth in the halves, there are a few players who can fill in but that would be one.

“The middle unit is the major priority at one, two and three on the list. That is something we are going after, we are working hard on that.

“There is more to come.”

One man that has been linked with a move to Wakefield is Castleford Tigers halfback Jacob Miller. Miller, of course, became a cult hero at Belle Vue after spending eight seasons at the club.

However, Powell confirmed that there is nothing in that rumour.

“We haven’t spoke about that, that’s not something we have looked at at all,” Powell continued.

“Fans throw rumours around and I don’t know where that has come from – there is no weight in that at all.”

