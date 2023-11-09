Samoa REJECT three-match Test Series with England for 2024

THE Rugby Football League (RFL) is exploring all options after Samoa RL have turned down an invitation to play a three-match series in England next autumn.

Samoa’s decision follows their participation in the southern hemisphere’s Pacific Shield – a competition Samoa’s new management say they intend to enter again in 2024.

England completed a 3-0 series whitewash of Tonga at a packed AMT Headingley Stadium in Leeds last weekend and, with a tour of Australia scheduled for 2025 and the next Rugby League World Cup taking place in 2026, the RFL is determined to maintain the momentum for Shaun Wane’s squad in 2024.

RFL Chair and IRL board member, Simon Johnson, says: “Samoa’s decision is especially disappointing, coming just days after the conclusion of Tonga’s history-making visit to these shores this autumn, but we can’t afford to dwell on it. They have made their decision.

“We now owe it to Shaun Wane and the players, and to England supporters, to deliver meaningful international Rugby League in 2024, and we are working with RL Commercial and the IRL to make that happen.

“We’ll make further announcements as soon as there are any positive developments.”

England Men and Women are scheduled to tour Australia in 2025, and New Zealand and Australia have both agreed to visit England in consecutive years after the 2026 World Cup.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.