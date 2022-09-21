Jacques O’Neill named in Cumbria squad alongside five Super League players

Jacques O’Neill has been named in Cumbria’s squad for their representative fixture against Jamaica next month.

The former Castleford Tigers hooker left Rugby League earlier this year to take part in the ITV show Love Island.

But Paul Crarey, the Barrow Raiders boss who will be head coach of Cumbria in their first match since 2011 on 7 October, said he would be keen to give the Barrow-born O’Neill his return to the game, and he has been named in a 26-man squad from which their line-up will be selected.

Also included in the group are the Wigan Warriors trio of Brad Singleton, Sam Halsall and Harvie Hill, St Helens’ departing forward Kyle Amor, and Brad Walker of Wakefield Trinity.

The bulk of the squad comes from the three Cumbrian clubs with nine from Barrow, who this year reached the Championship play-offs, plus six from Whitehaven and four from Workington Town.

Cumbria squad: Kyle Amor (St Helens), Luke Broadbent (Whitehaven), Andrew Bulman (Whitehaven), Brett Carter (Barrow Raiders), Jake Carter (Barrow Raiders), Luke Cresswell (Barrow Raiders), Jamie Doran (Workington Town), Conor Fitzsimmons (Workington Town), Ellis Gillam (Barrow Raiders), Sam Halsall (Wigan Warriors), Harvie Hill (Wigan Warriors), Tom Hopkins (Barrow Raiders), Ryan Johnson (Barrow Raiders), Liam McAvoy (Whitehaven), Gregg McNally (Rochdale Hornets), Jacques O’Neill (Unattached), Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders), Connor Saunders (Barrow Raiders), Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders), Brad Singleton (Wigan Warriors), Perry Singleton (Whitehaven), Stevie Scholey (Workington Town), Curtis Teare (Whitehaven), Jordan Thomson (Workington Town), Brad Walker (Wakefield Trinity), Tom Walker (Whitehaven)