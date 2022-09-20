Salford Red Devils’ Brodie Croft wins Man of Steel award

Salford Red Devils halfback Brodie Croft has won the 2022 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

Croft has been rewarded for an exceptional first season in Super League, after joining from NRL side Brisbane Broncos.

His 25 try assists helped lead Salford to a surprise place in the play-offs.

“I’m honoured and humbled,” said Croft. “It’s a reflection of the people I’ve been surrounded with this year – Ed Blease and the Salford club; it’s been a tough couple of years on the field but they gave me a chance.

“The coaching staff for believing in me; they’ve helped me grow as a player this year to an extent I didn’t think I was fully capable of; and the playing group is incredible.”

Croft beat Wigan Warriors’ Jai Field and St Helens’ Jack Welsby for the Man of Steel, though Welsby had the consolation of winning Young Player of the Year for the second season running.

Wigan’s Matt Peet was awarded Coach of the Year, after a first season as a Super League head coach in which he led the Warriors to Challenge Cup glory and second place in the table.

Their winger Bevan French was rewarded as Top Try Scorer, having scored 31 times over the season, while Hull FC hooker Danny Houghton was Top Tackler for the sixth time in his career after making 1,031 tackles.

The Loch Lomond Spirit of Super League award went to Warrington Wolves’ Peter Mata’utia, for his support of the social care charity Community Integrated Care as an ambassador for its Learning Disability Super League.

Super League Awards winners:

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel – Brodie Croft

Young Player of the Year – Jack Welsby

Coach of the Year – Matt Peet

Top Tackler – Danny Houghton

Top Try Scorer – Bevan French

Loch Lomond Spirit of Super League – Peter Mata’utia