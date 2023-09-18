Jai Whitbread and Kevin Proctor set to leave Wakefield Trinity following Super League relegation

JAI WHITBREAD and Kevin Proctor are set to exit Wakefield Trinity following the club’s relegation from Super League.

The West Yorkshire side’s relegation was confirmed on Friday night, with Mark Applegarth’s men going down 20-19 to the Leigh Leopards at the Leigh Sports Village.

A Gareth O’Brien drop goal has consigned Wakefield to the Championship – just like he did against Hull KR back in 2016 when playing for Salford Red Devils – for 2024 and beyond.

But, whilst a number of players have committed themselves to Belle Vue for the second tier campaign, League Express can reveal that Whitbread and Proctor will be leaving.

Whitbread is commanding interest from Super League clubs Hull KR, Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos whilst Proctor is widely expected to return home after a year’s spell in the UK.

Whitbread first came to the UK shores towards the back end of the 2021 season to try and help the then-named Leigh Centurions stay in Super League.

Though the forward failed to do that, he earned himself an extended stay in Super League as Wakefield boss Willie Poching took him to Belle Vue where he has become one of the most consistent forwards in the competition.

However, his 2023 season has been ravaged by injury with the 25-year-old set to stay in the northern hemisphere’s top flight.

Proctor, now 34, signed for Wakefield ahead of the 2023 season but has found form hard to come by in his short spell with the West Yorkshire club.

