Jake Clifford ‘miles ahead’ of Brodie Croft and Jackson Hastings says ex-Hull FC enforcer Mark O’Meley

FORMER Hull FC prop Mark O’Meley has hailed the club’s signings of Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford, claiming they are ‘miles ahead’ of Brodie Croft and Jackson Hastings when they came to Super League.

O’Meley, who made the switch to Hull back in 2010 and ended up staying for four years, knows both from his recent coaching experience with the Newcastle Knights.

The club approached O’Meley for a reference on the pair, and he told hullfc.com how excited he was when the Black & Whites called.

“I was quite excited myself when the club reached out for some feedback on the two boys. They are both good young lads and I’ve had a bit to do with them over the last couple of years,” he said.

“They’ve both come through the systems and they’re both very professional. They look after themselves well with their diets etc.

“Jake is a great young prospect. You only have to look at players like Brodie Croft and Jackson Hastings who went over there and I think Jake is miles ahead of those boys.

“He’s still learning his craft but he’s got a really good kicking game, really good vision and he’s a pretty solid defender. He’ll get over there and he’ll surprise a lot of people. The Old Faithful will show him the respect and give him the love back that he puts out on the field.”

O’Meley also raved about Tex Hoy.

“Tex played in my son’s team when we moved back from England that won a comp with the Knights.

“I’ve known Tex for a while through Origin pathways and the New South Wales Cup at the Knights. Cliff and Tex played a game against the Dragons this year and they complemented each other really well.

“Tex tore the right edge apart and Cliff the left. Cliff’s kicking 40/20s, Tex is coming into the line and playing football rolling in behind.

“He’s really focused, he understands his role and what he wants to do in rugby league. I’ve had a lot more to do with Tex and I know a lot more about him than I do Cliff.”