Bradford Bulls appoint new assistant coach

BRADFORD Bulls have kept up their good news this week with the appointment of a new assistant coach.

That man will be former Dewsbury Rams boss Lee Greenwood.

The 42-year-old has been heavily involved in Rugby League in playing and coaching capacities since 1999 – when he made his debut for Sheffield Eagles.

Greenwood featured for a number of clubs throughout a stellar on-field career before making the step up to coach at Gloucestershire All Golds, prior to a three year spell at Dewsbury Rams.

Lee will assist head coach Mark Dunning in 2023 and he has spoken of his excitement at joining Bradford.

“I am really happy to be joining, I have been involved in the game for a long time, I have had a good few months break but I am glad to be back involved at a club like Bradford.,” said Greenwood.

“It was important to me that wherever I went it would be an exciting challenge and Bradford fits that bill. I wanted to join a team that is competitive and has aspirations to do well so it is a good time to be joining.

“This club doesn’t need selling to anyone and I feel like with what Mark and the club are trying to do and the direction the club is going in, with the way the club are recruiting not panicking getting anyone, looking for the right people, that interested me massively.

“I want to work with quality players, some of the players fit that bill already and some of the players we are looking to bring in do as well, which is exciting and interesting.

“We know we are a scalp for teams and that scalp got taken a lot especially at Odsal, and between the coaching staff and the players we want to be a lot tougher prospect to beat – especially at home.

“It is just a good fit for where I am and what Mark needs and I look forward to supporting him, challenging him and having a better season than this one and maybe surprising a few along the way.”

Head coach Mark Dunning has spoken of his delight with how the backroom structure is shaping up ahead of next season.

“I am happy to have Lee in as Assistant Coach for 2023, I am pleased with how my backroom staff is coming together and Lee will only add to that I look forward to working with him,” said Dunning.

“I spoke to Lee in depth about how I want us to play, we are changing a lot of things at the club and when I sat down with him, discussing what I want us to look like I saw our thoughts are aligned, he adds real value being a head coach previously and now he is really focused on being the best assistant he can be.

“He brings knowledge, experience and work ethic – we have quality coaches throughout the backroom staff, with Leigh Beattie looking after the Reserves and Under-18s also in and around the first team, with Lee. We’re all looking forward to immensely.”