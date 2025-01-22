Jake Connor admits he once thought he would retire at Hull FC as he reflects on time at Super League club and why he left

JAKE CONNOR has admitted that he once thought he would potentially retire at Hull FC.

Connor spent six seasons with the Black and Whites between 2017 and 2022, registering almost 150 appearances and racking up over 400 points for the club.

The maverick 30-year-old won the 2017 Challenge Cup with Hull, but left under a cloud at the end of the 2022 Super League season as Tony Smith was appointed head coach.

“Yeah quite possibly, I did think that (he would retire at Hull),” Connor told League Express.

“At the time I left there had been previously been talk of a new deal and then Tony Smith came in and it broke down.

“I didn’t hear anything and things happened where I then ended up at Huddersfield. There was a time at Hull where I thought I could have stayed a lot longer.

“It’s been sad to see their downfall. I know they are trying to rebuild there, it was a good time in my career. I loved my time at Hull.”

Having spent just one season back at Huddersfield Giants, Connor was on the move again at the end of last year – this time to Leeds.

And it’s a move that has put the smile back on his face.

“It’s been great, since I came to the club I’ve loved every minute. It’s re-energised me and probably brought that enjoyment back to my game,” Connor told League Express.

“I needed that fresh start. In a way Huddersfield was a fresh start but sometimes things don’t work out. Looking back, I felt I put some good performances in but it wasn’t the best time in my career.

“Hopefully this change is for the good. I’m not too sure why it didn’t work out at Huddersfield. Perhaps some individual performances weren’t good enough.

“Sometimes it’s tough to put an angle on it and it’s difficult but that’s in the past.”