Leigh Leopards pair could miss start of Super League 2025 as Adrian Lam admits to “nerve-wracking” continuous player turnover

IT’S another pre-season of upheaval for the Leigh Leopards – their third in a row.

Ahead of their first season back in Super League in 2023, the club had a turnover of 13 players, then 12 for 2024 and 12 again for 2025.

It’s therefore an incredible achievement that the Leopards won the Challenge Cup in 2023 and made the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs in 2024.

So why doesn’t head coach Adrian Lam get more recognition?

The man himself is not bothered about being recognised for what he has achieved at the Leigh Sports Village, but rather the impact that he makes on the club.

“I’m not bothered about the recognition. It’s more about as a club that we compete and be there or thereabouts when it counts the most – that’s the reward for these actions,” Lam told League Express.

“I do feel like I’m saying the same things every year because of the new faces. Having a Challenge Cup win in 2023 and then finishing in the semi-finals last year is something we are proud of.

“Rugby league is buzzing in Leigh, it hasn’t been this good for a long time. The fans and club are in a good place.

“We have been innovative with our gameday set-up with it being an event. People want to watch us play with our style and then we have bands and fireworks too. There’s all sorts of stuff going on.”

Lam, however, has admitted that it can be “nerve-wracking” to see such a large turnover of players, especially when the likes of big-hitters Tom Amone and Kai O’Donnell are amongst the departures.

‘That’s part of my philosophy in terms of getting to the right position we need to be,” Lam continued.

“Even after we were promoted from the Championship, we brought experienced players in to help us stay up in that first year of Super League and fortunately we won the Challenge Cup.

“Since then, we have tried to change the type of player to suit the style of play. We had a turnover of 13 in the first year, 12 in the second year and 12 this year.

“It is nerve-wracking at times when you think about those numbers and starting again, but we are heading in the right direction.”

In terms of player roll-call for the start of the 2025 Super League season, only two players are doubts.

“Edwin had a pre-season operation and there is a timeframe around that. He will be close to round one but we will see either way when that approaches,” Lam told League Express.

“Darnell McIntosh has a bit of an injury to his knee that he got in camp so we will see what that is. Hopefully it is not long-term but fingers crossed.”