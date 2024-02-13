Jake Connor in best shape for some time as he targets ‘far better’ Huddersfield Giants season

JAKE CONNOR says he’s feeling just fine as he plots a big year for both himself and Huddersfield.

And after a succession of interrupted pre-seasons, completing one without any problems is a big plus for the talented 29-year-old – both physically and mentally.

Following six years at Hull FC from 2017, when he was a Challenge Cup winner, to 2022, Connor returned for a second spell at the Giants, where he came through the Academy, recovering from knee and hand operations.

The one-time England and Great Britain ace had to wait until late March for the first match of his second stint in claret and gold and he admits to mixed performances in his 22 appearances.

Connor is optimistic that a team bolstered by the likes halfback Adam Clune, backrower Jack Murchie and his old Hull teammate, winger Adam Swift, can improve on a disappointing ninth place last year – and he’s more than ready to play his part.

“Thing are going well at this stage,” he explained. “I’m feeling good, physically and mentally.

“It’s a long time since I’ve managed to get through a full pre-season – before I’ve either been going into them off the back of international duty or with injuries of one sort or another.

“Last time around it was tough because I’d had surgery and was going through the rehabilitation process, and the knee injury particularly took some getting over.

“When I first came back into the team, I was a little cautious in case I got another whack on it.

“But by the back end of last season, I felt like I was coming into my own a bit more.

“That gave me a big boost ahead of this pre-season, and I want to push on and do my bit to help us have a far better season.”

