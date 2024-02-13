Andy Ackers’ approach to Salford Red Devils reunion for Leeds Rhinos debut

NEW Leeds hooker Andy Ackers couldn’t have asked for a better way to start life at Headingley than an instant reunion with old friends.

The 30-year-old England international made the move, alongside Brodie Croft, due to Salford’s financial difficulties over the winter, and could make his official Rhinos debut against his former club on Friday.

While he can offer his new team-mates some insider knowledge of what they might face, he knows he can play a big part leading into every game, as the Rhinos desperately look to get back to their most successful best.

“I still have a lot of friends at Salford on both the playing and coaching staff. And, with Brodie and I coming over to Leeds, we know there is going to be a bit of build-up to the game,” said Ackers.

“But I’ll take no notice of all that and I’ll just stay focused on job in hand.

“We have experience throughout the squad and I know what I can bring to this team. That’s not just against Salford and players that I know well, but I can add the same experience no matter who we play.

“I have always said that Headingley is probably the best play to play in Super League. Whenever I’ve played here against Leeds there has been an electric atmosphere that feels really overwhelming. So I’m looking forward to playing in front of that crowd as a Leeds player and having them behind me for once. And I do think it will bring the best out of me as a player.

“This club is the pinnacle of Rugby League and I’m really proud to be a part of it.

“Everyone has really brought in to what we are doing this season, so I am now looking to putting my best foot forward and hopefully we can bring some silverware back to this club.”

