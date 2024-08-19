Jake Connor reveals his choice for Huddersfield Giants head coach

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have had something of a disappointing and inconsistent season in Super League 2024.

A top six play-off spot hope ended weeks ago for the Giants, but they have enjoyed something of a revival in recent weeks since Luke Robinson took over the reins until the end of the season.

The Giants overcame Castleford Tigers at the weekend in a 20-12 triumph, with Robinson grabbing his third win of the season as head coach.

Maverick Jake Connor, who won the Player of the Match for a stellar performance during that win against the Tigers, was asked by Sky Sports after that game if he would like to see Robinson as head coach – and the answer was emphatic.

Connor said: “I would love to see him as the head coach, I hope he gets it.”

Meanwhile, League Express can exclusively reveal that Huddersfield Giants are considering Demetriou as an option for their vacant head coaching spot for Super League 2025 and beyond.