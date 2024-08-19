Why Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants stars weren’t banned following yellow cards

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel was busy today following the Super League Magic Weekend event.

Six Super League players – Salford Red Devils pair Tim Lafai and Oliver Partington, Hull FC duo Ligi Sao and Denive Balmforth, Castleford Tigers prop Muizz Mustapha and Wigan Warriors’ Kaide Ellis – have been banned whilst others have pointed to some of those that received yellow cards but weren’t charged in the aftermath.

During Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Warrington Wolves, three men – David Fusitu’a, Sam Lisone (both Leeds) and Rodrick Tai (Warrington) – were sinbinned.

Of course, Fusitu’a’s indiscretion of a professional foul doesn’t carry any further action but Tai and Lisone took part in a scuffle with the minutes stating for Tai: “Player contacts opponent after the whistle has been blown. Sin bin sufficient.”

Likewise, for Leeds’ Lisone: “Player pushes out at opponent after being contacted by his opponent. Sin bin sufficient.”

Meanwhile, Fenton Rogers has received no further charge for his actions in the high tackle on Castleford’s Sylvester Namo with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel deeming it “sinbin sufficient” with a “low level force”.

