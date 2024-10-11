Jake Connor reveals Super League move fell through mid-season as he addresses which position he will play at Leeds Rhinos

JAKE CONNOR has revealed that a move to Leeds Rhinos fell through mid-season after signing for the club permanently earlier this week.

Connor made the move to Headingley after two seasons with the Huddersfield Giants, but signing for Leeds almost happened midway through the 2024 season.

Now the 29-year-old has revealed how it came about, telling BBC West Yorkshire Sport: “It all happened pretty quickly,” Connor said.

“It almost happened mid-season when I nearly came here on loan but it fell through which I was gutted about.

“I had never faced being out of the team like I was at Huddersfield before. It was a shock but it is what it is. I didn’t want to be sitting on the sidelines for six weeks but then I got back in the team.

“I love playing. But when I met Brad Arthur, I left the meeting thinking ‘I want to play for that club’.”

Connor admits he couldn’t turn down the Rhinos.

“Who is going to turn Leeds down? They are one of the biggest clubs about.

“They have obviously been up there and won stuff in the past so I’m excited to be here.”

Of course, there have been murmurings that Connor could play in the centre after playing in the halves and at fullback for Huddersfield.

But, the 29-year-old is keen to play anywhere: “Me and Brad have had that conversation. In my earlier playing days, I was versatile playing here, there and everywhere.

“I wanted to nail down one position as I progressed in my career. I spoke to Brad and said ‘I don’t care where I play, I just want to experience that winning feeling’.

“I want to know what it feels like to win silverware again. I’d be happy playing anywhere.”

