London Broncos star set to quit rugby league after “crazy ride”

JARRED BASSETT is reflecting on the “crazy ride” which took him from the amateur game to Super League in successive seasons as he prepares to return to Australia after leaving London Broncos.

While the future of the capital club remains uncertain after owner David Hughes confirmed his desire to sell up as a return to the Championship looms, the 32-year-old Queenslander knows his future lies back Down Under.

The former soldier turned electrician provided an attacking spark from the centres as Mike Eccles’ side won promotion last year – then as a part-timer, he played in all but two top-flight matches this time around.

Back in 2021, Bassett was turning out for Acton-based Wests Warriors, with his bright performances earning a move to London Skolars for the following campaign, during which he notched 19 tries in 16 appearances.

That alerted the Broncos, who had turned him down when he attended an open trial in 2019, four years after coming to the UK.

“That was at (Ealing) Trailfinders, not far from where Wests Warriors play,” he recalled.

“We did a bunch of drills, but I wasn’t selected to go further, so I just carried on playing with my mates.

“When the chance with Skolars came along, I thought I’d have a go, and it just took off.

“I finally ended up at the Broncos, and we came through the Championship and I ended up playing Super League.

“It’s been a crazy ride and I’m proud of where I’ve got to from the point I started over here.

“I’ve played for three great clubs and enjoyed them all, but I’ve been thinking about going back to Australia for a while now.

“It’s taking me longer to recover from games, and mentally, I’m not sure I’ve got enough to keep going. I’m ready to move onto other things in my life.”

