“Jake Connor was a bad recruit” – Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin takes aim at Ian Watson’s recruitment at Huddersfield Giants

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has claimed “Jake Connor was a bad recruit” as he took aim at Ian Watson’s recruitment at Huddersfield Giants.

Watson was sacked as Huddersfield boss yesterday after almost four years in charge and a dismal run of results that saw the Giants win just one game in nine fixtures.

For Wilkin, the decision to sack Watson was “inevitable” especially after the latter’s damning comments against the Huddersfield players and club in their 48-0 loss to Warrington Wolves last week.

“The decision was inevitable, the nature of the defeats against the top four teams and getting beat by over 20 points plus,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“Without doubt, the post-match press conference was where the damage was done and he started taking shots at the club and spoke about it in disparaging terms.

“But when the results look like that, Ken Davy scratches his head. It’s been an incredible tough few weeks for Ian Watson, it’s desperately sad to see.

“Ian Watson is a talented coach and he couldn’t get it done at Huddersfield. Recruitment was bad, Jake Connor was a bad recruit and with all the money he spent, there simply wasn’t the results.

“To criticise the club was the final nail in the coffin.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast